Walmart now covering doula services for pregnant workers in Louisiana. Will other employers follow?

On Louisiana Considered, we learn why doula services are now more widely available for Louisiana workers. And, we hear about an exhibit honoring one of New Orleans’ most influential pianists, Professor Longhair. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Back in June, Walmart announced it will join a small number of states in covering doula services for pregnant employees in Louisiana. While not technically a medical professional, a doula is an expert at supporting expectant parents through the process of pregnancy, labor and delivery.

For more on doula services and why they are becoming more popular additions to health care plans, we spoke with Chandler Sampson, a certified doula with Birth Help LLC in Baton Rouge.

Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair, was one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. The exhibit, “Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial” is on display at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge through Aug. 6. Louisiana State Museum Director Rodneyna Hart tells us more about Longhair’s legacy.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!