From abortion laws to Jan. 6 hearings, here's a roundup of political news this week

This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, July 22, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Between a temporary wrap on January 6th insurrection hearings and a judge blocking Louisiana’s abortion ban trigger law yet again, it’s been a busy week in politics. The Advocate’s Editorial Director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down the state and national news.

And speaking of national news, the Supreme Court recently issued a ruling to restrict the EPA’s power in regulating greenhouse gas emissions. WWNO’s Coastal Reporter Halle Parker tells us how this might impact Louisiana, where there’s a high concentration of industry and increasing vulnerability to climate change.

Earlier this week, WWNO’s Metro Reporter Carly Berlin told us what Louisianans are putting in their go-bags – what they take with them when forced to evacuate due to natural disasters. Today, Carly joins us to help answer questions from listeners on hurricane preparedness.

