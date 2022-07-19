New Orleans Shakespeare Festival wraps up season with Henry IV, Part 1

This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

It’s a first for the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane University as the Bard’s history play, Henry IV, Part 1 is closing out the season. Director Burton Tedesco joins us to share how he’s bringing this drama to the stage for the first time in the company’s 29-year history.

This week, twelve of the world’s top emerging pianists are headed to the Crescent City for the 28th New Orleans International Piano Competition presented by the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans. MASNO’s executive and artistic director Cara McCool Woolf joins us with details.

But first, forecasters predict another above-average hurricane season this year, yet some of the ways residents are preparing might surprise you. WWNO’s Carly Berlin sat down with some New Orleanians to hear what they’re putting in their go-bags.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!