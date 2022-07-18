New Legacy Series offers monthly lectures and concerts that celebrate Cajun culture and history

This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, July 18, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

In Lafayette, the annual Festivals Acadiens et Creoles is coming up in the second weekend of October. But for festival founder Barry Ancelet, having just one celebration of Acadiana music, cuisine and customs a year wasn’t enough.

Folklorist, ethno-musicologist, author and professor of Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, Barry Ancelet joins us to tell us more about the new Legacy Series: monthly lectures and musical performances aimed at exploring both historical and contemporary Cajun culture and traditions.

Also on Louisiana Considered: We’re months away from the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, and many Louisiana residents are still displaced from the storm. A Metairie High schooler, Vaishnavi Kumbala, was interested in how storms displace residents, particularly teenagers.

Her article, “Hurricane Season: What It’s Like to Be Displaced From Your Home As a Teen,” was recently published in Teen Vogue, commissioned in partnership with the New Orleans Junior Journalism Program. She joins to discuss her reporting experience and what she found.

