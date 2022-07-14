Political consultant James Carville discusses politics, strategy and Louisiana culture

“No more denying it – New Orleans isn’t working.” That’s the title of a new letter to the editor in The Advocate | The Times Picayune written by famed American political consultant and strategist James Carville. Raised in the town of Carville, Louisiana, Carville strategized for multiple public office candidates in the United States and abroad, gaining national attention for his role as lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. But you might know him better from his multiple network news and podcast appearances, or by his moniker, “the Ragin’ Cajun.”

Today, Carville joins us to talk politics — what is and isn’t working — and to share what he believes makes Southeast Louisiana tick.

Some of the values that Carville recalls about Louisiana were often celebrated by author Ronnie Virgets. Virgets, who died in 2020, was the host of our live program Crescent City in the early 2000s, and often reported on the city’s unique traditions. Today we listen to his reporting on the jazz funeral of renowned alto saxophonist and bandleader Harold Dejan in 2002.

