Political consultant James Carville discusses politics, strategy and Louisiana culture

Published July 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
Political consultant and campaign strategist James Carville. Photo taken June 6, 2011.

“No more denying it – New Orleans isn’t working.” That’s the title of a new letter to the editor in The Advocate | The Times Picayune written by famed American political consultant and strategist James Carville. Raised in the town of Carville, Louisiana, Carville strategized for multiple public office candidates in the United States and abroad, gaining national attention for his role as lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. But you might know him better from his multiple network news and podcast appearances, or by his moniker, “the Ragin’ Cajun.”

Today, Carville joins us to talk politics — what is and isn’t working — and to share what he believes makes Southeast Louisiana tick.

Some of the values that Carville recalls about Louisiana were often celebrated by author Ronnie Virgets. Virgets, who died in 2020, was the host of our live program Crescent City in the early 2000s, and often reported on the city’s unique traditions. Today we listen to his reporting on the jazz funeral of renowned alto saxophonist and bandleader Harold Dejan in 2002.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated over two decades of on-air experience and is currently WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for “Louisiana Considered”. He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
