New research from LSU shows environmental impact of potential nuclear war

The recent war between Russia and Ukraine has stoked fears that the situation could escalate into an all-out nuclear war. This has many wondering: what would a large-scale modern nuclear war look like? We know about radiation. But how would a conflict affect the weather, agriculture and even the climate in the long term?

Cheryl Harrison, assistant professor with the Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at LSU, was asking herself the same question. She and other researchers ran multiple computer simulations on the environmental impacts of potential nuclear war. She joined us on Louisiana Considered with their conclusions.

Also on the show, we spoke with the National Federation of the Blind, who met last week in New Orleans for its 2022 convention. Not only is the annual meeting the largest gathering of people who are blind or visually impaired in the world, but it also serves as a space for training, support and decision-making for the community.

Last Friday, we learned of a documentary screening about a team of cyclists who are blind tackling the world’s toughest bike race. Today, we dive deeper into the mission behind the National Federation of the Blind Convention, as Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber speaks with Pam Allen, president of NFB-Louisiana and executive director of the Louisiana Center for the Blind.

