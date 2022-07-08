© 2021
Documentary on blind cyclists racing across America premieres this weekend in NOLA

Published July 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
DBJC.png
Courtesy of Lukas Behnken
/
Surpassing Sight: a gripping documentary about a team who set out to prove that people who are blind could be successful both on the bike and in the boardroom

Here's what's featured on Friday's Louisiana Considered:

This week, the National Federation of the Blind is hosting its annual convention in New Orleans. And among the workshops on accessibility in technology and talks on developments in Braille is the release of an exciting new documentary. Surpassing Sight is a film that tells the story of a team of blind cyclists tackling the world’s toughest bike race, the Race Across America.

The two main subjects of the film, entrepreneur and non-profit founder Dan Berlin, and lawyer for Meta Jack Chen, joined Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber to discuss the message behind the documentary. They were also joined by producer and filmmaker Lukas Behnken.

But first, a hearing is underway at the Orleans Parish Civil District Court on the state’s abortion ban trigger laws as Judge Ethel Simms Julien considers whether the laws are unconstitutionally vague. But this is not the only court case supposed to take place today. Until the U.S. Supreme Court intervened, a hearing had been scheduled on congressional redistricting.

The Advocate’s Editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break this all down and discuss what might happen next.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Paul Braun. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

