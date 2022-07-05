New documentary chronicles the friendship of two historians that led to founding of WWII Museum

A new documentary tells the story of how a friendship between two historians led to the founding of the National World War II Museum. Dubbed “Founded on Friendship & Freedom: The National World War II Museum,” the one-hour feature is set to premiere next week. Producer Marcia Kavanaugh joins us with the details of the film and the legacy of this friendship.

The exhibit, Queen Nefertari’s Egypt, is in its final days at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Today, we listen back to a conversation with curator Lisa Rotondo-McCord to hear more about the stories behind the exhibition’s ancient artifacts.

