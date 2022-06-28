'School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play' wraps regional premiere in New Orleans

School is out for students and for the NOLA Project, as the theater ensemble is closing out its season with the regional premiere of “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.” Director Tenaj Jackson tells us about resetting the classic comedy in Ghana and bringing the performance to New Orleans.

But while that production is soon to wrap, the Essence Festival of Culture presented by CoCa-Cola is just opening. We hear an encore interview with Barkue Tubman, Chief of Staff with Essence Ventures, to learn more about this weekend’s grand return of the festival and all its diverse offerings.

But New Orleans isn’t the only city in celebration this week. Over in Terrebonne Parish, the Point-au-Chien Indian tribe has been fighting for over a year to re-open their only elementary school. WWNO’s Coastal Reporter Kezia Setyawan tells about their new French immersion school recently signed into law.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!