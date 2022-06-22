A new guide addresses unique problems LGBTQ community faces in end-of-life planning

Many people are unprepared for issues associated with the end of life, but members of the LGBTQ community often face unique challenges when it comes to this kind of planning. Last month, the New Orleans organization Wake sought to address this by releasing the “Louisiana LGBTQ+ End of Life Guide.”

Ezra Salter, New Orleans funeral director, embalmer, and co-author of the guide, tells us more.

Recent statistics show new business applications were up across the nation during the pandemic. And in a recent study, New Orleans ranked relatively high in the proportion of workers who are business owners. Evie Poitevent Sanders, Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation of the Greater New Orleans Inc. and Louis David, Vice President of Industry Attraction & Retention at the New Orleans Business Alliance tell us more about starting a business in the Crescent City.

But while new business growth soared in New Orleans over the last few years, in Baton Rouge, entrepreneurship fell well below the national average. Bob Weissman, chairman of SCORE Louisiana, an organization that seeks to help entrepreneurs jump start their ventures, tells us more about how to improve business growth in Baton Rouge and other towns.

