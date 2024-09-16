LDR offers more tax relief to Louisianans after Francine

© 2024
89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT
An accountant calculates taxes.
Andrey Popov
/
Getty Images via Canva
An accountant calculates taxes.

More relief is coming for Louisiana taxpayers who were affected by Hurricane Francine.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that certain return and payment deadlines for state taxes have been extended.

Taxpayers won't have to request these extensions. They'll automatically apply to anyone who resides or runs a business located in the designated disaster area, which includes all 64 Louisiana parishes. The extensions do not apply for any return or tax that was due before Sept. 11.

The following returns and payments are eligible for extensions:

If your home or business is outside the covered disaster area, but you were still affected by Francine, you may still be eligible for interest and penalty relief. For more information, contact the Louisiana Department of Revenue at 1-855-307-3893 or visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/HurricaneFrancine.

The IRS is also giving those in the disaster area more time to file their returns and make payments. Taxpayers will have until Feb. 3, 2025 to file various federal individual and business tax returns, and make tax payments.
Louisiana News
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
