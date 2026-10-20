Nov. 3 Election Guide: Meet the 5th Congressional District candidates

WWNO/WRKF reached out to all candidates, asking them to answer questions on hot-button issues like coastal restoration, data centers, regulation of AI and more. Five of them responded. You can read their answers below.

The following candidates responded to a questionnaire sent by WWNO/WRKF:

Misti Cordell (R)

West Monroe

Chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents

cordellforcongress.com

cordellforcongress.com Misti Cordell (R) Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

As a mother of two, I have spent years arguing that the smallest among us deserve protection - not because a party told me to, but because I believe a society is judged by how it treats life that cannot speak for itself. In Congress, I will defend the unborn. I will also fight for mothers who need real support - prenatal care, adoption services, and help after birth - so choosing life is more than a slogan. That is a conviction, not a talking point; and I will not trade it away.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

I oppose carbon capture projects that take family land by force. A pipeline company or career politician should not be able to seize a family farm because a deal looks good on paper. If a project cannot win the consent of the people who live on that land, it should not go forward. Private property and local control are not obstacles to responsible policy. They are a test of whether that policy respects the people it affects.

Coastal restoration work in LA

The coast is how a lot of Louisiana makes a living, and it is also what stands between our communities and the next storm. I support restoration that protects families and keeps our working coast alive. Washington should increase Louisiana’s share of offshore energy revenues through GOMESA so more of the wealth generated off our coast comes home for wetlands, hurricane protection, and coastal communities. Pair those dollars with responsible private investment — from projects like SpaceX and others willing to build here - so we can grow our economy while protecting the land and communities that make Louisiana home.

Data Centers

It is all about the local official’s involvement. That is what happened in Richland Parish. I support data centers when they are built on terms that benefit the communities hosting them. Richland Parish shows the opportunity: jobs, local business growth, stronger school funding, and bonuses for teachers, with families able to build their futures here at home instead of leaving the state for work. The test is simple: does the project create jobs, strengthen the tax base, and invest in the community without shifting its infrastructure costs onto local families? Responsible development means the community shares in the benefits.

Federal Regulation of AI

Federal rules should protect Americans, keep critical technology out of the hands of adversaries like China, and safeguard national security. They should not bury American innovators in red tape or let Washington pick winners and losers. The country that builds the technology will help shape the next economy. I want those tools, those jobs, and those data centers built here under American law - not shipped overseas because we regulated ourselves out of the race.

FEMA reform

Any FEMA reform should cut the layers of bureaucracy that slow recovery and move more decisions closer to the people who know their communities. Louisiana has lived through these storms. We should pursue a system that gives states and parishes more control while preserving a reliable federal backstop when a disaster overwhelms state and local resources. Recovery dollars should rebuild homes, businesses, roads, and communities - not keep unnecessary bureaucracy.

Immigration enforcement

Career politicians have spent years promising a secure border without delivering one. Crime, drugs, and more have impacted our communities that had no role in making federal policy. In Congress, I will support law enforcement and enforce our immigration laws. Public safety and the rule of law matter. People who follow the legal immigration process should not be shoved aside by people who do not.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

I support continued offshore oil and gas development as part of Louisiana’s economy and coastal plan. Federal policy should give producers stable rules and should return a larger share of Gulf revenues to Louisiana through GOMESA. That money belongs in coastal restoration, hurricane protection, and the communities that help power our nation - not to fund more federal bureaucracy.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

Members of Congress should be prohibited from trading. If lawmakers write the rules while trading the companies affected by those rules, the public has every reason to question whether the system is working for them. I have signed the term-limit pledge because public office should be public service not a career.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

Taxpayers deserve to know how their government works and where their money goes. When an economic development deal is complete, its terms should be public. But when Louisiana is competing with Texas, Mississippi, or another state for major investment and good-paying jobs, officials should be able to enter narrowly tailored confidentiality agreements that protect legitimate negotiations. Open the books after the handshake; do not make Louisiana play poker with its cards face up.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

I have not held office. I am a wife, a mother, and a small-business owner; and this is the first office I have sought. I am not asking voters to reward me for a long career in politics. I am asking for the opportunity to serve without making politics my career.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Lower taxes and stop wasteful spending. Louisiana families are not Washington’s spare checking account. Grow the economy by cutting unnecessary red tape on farmers, energy workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. Fight for rural Louisiana — our schools, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and communities — so the places that feed and power this country are never treated as an afterthought.

Michael Echols (R)

Monroe

State Representative since 2020

House Majority Leader since 2025

michaelechols.com



michaelechols.com

Sen. Michael Echols (R-Monroe) Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

I am a 100% pro-life Catholic. My only exception would be when the mother’s life is at risk, and I would vote to defund Planned Parenthood.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

District 5 covers 24 parishes, and there are a variety of views on CCUS across the district. Some parishes welcome the industry and the jobs it can bring, while others, such as communities in south Tangipahoa Parish, have concerns about the risks and do not want it in their communities. I support local decision-making and would respect the decisions made by local police juries and councils.

Coastal restoration work in LA

Protecting Louisiana’s coast is critical to our state’s future. I support long-term coastal restoration, effective flood protection, and making sure every taxpayer dollar is spent responsibly. Protecting our coastline means protecting Louisiana families, our energy infrastructure, and our unique way of life. I also believe major investments like SpaceX present new opportunities to partner with the private sector to restore wetlands and strengthen our coast.

Data Centers

Data centers present a tremendous economic opportunity for Louisiana, bringing investment, jobs, and significant tax revenue to local communities. At the same time, concerns about power and water usage are legitimate. We have an obligation to protect our citizens and appropriately regulate these projects while embracing new technology and economic growth. We have to strike the right balance and create opportunities that keep our children and grandchildren here in Louisiana.

Federal Regulation of AI

America should lead the world in artificial intelligence, and Louisiana should be at the center of that growth. But taxpayers and existing ratepayers should not be forced to subsidize massive AI data centers. If you create the demand, you should pay for the power and infrastructure it requires, protect our natural resources, contribute to our schools and public services, and leave the community better than you found it. Power it here. Build it here. Leave it better.

Immigration enforcement

I stand 100% with President Trump on immigration enforcement. A country without secure borders is not a country. We must fully fund ICE and Border Patrol, enforce our immigration laws, deport those who are here illegally, and put American citizens first. No sanctuary cities, no catch-and-release, and no apologies for enforcing the law.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

The Biden administration moved America in the wrong direction by restricting offshore leasing and approving the fewest offshore lease sales in the program’s history. Louisiana knows how to produce American energy safely and responsibly. I support expanding drilling in the Gulf, cutting unnecessary federal barriers, unleashing American energy dominance, and putting Louisiana energy workers back to work.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

Members of Congress should be working for the American people, not using their position to build their stock portfolios. I support banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks and strengthening financial disclosure requirements. Public service should never be a pathway to personal profit.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

I have never signed an NDA as an elected official. Transparency and the public interest should always come first.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

Some of the work I am most proud of as a legislator has been taking on pharmacy benefit managers and large corporate hospital systems to protect patients, independent pharmacies, and rural hospitals. PBMs have used complicated pricing and reimbursement practices that drive up costs and squeeze local pharmacies, while large hospital conglomerates can threaten the survival of smaller rural hospitals. I have never been afraid to take on powerful healthcare interests when they stand between patients and affordable, accessible care.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Cut the cost of groceries and prescriptions, because inflation is hurting our families. Enforce our immigration laws and deport illegal immigrants so jobs go to our kids and not those here illegally. Create jobs to give our young people a reason to stay in Louisiana.

Gabe Firment (R)

Pollock

State Representative since 2020

Chair of House Insurance Committee

firmentforcongress.com

firmentforcongress.com Rep. Gabe Firment (R-Pollock) Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

I am unapologetically pro-life. I believe that human life begins at conception and that every human life is created by God, has inherent dignity and value, and deserves protection.

My position is rooted in my Christian faith and biblical worldview, and I have been among the strongest pro-life voices in the Louisiana Legislature. I have consistently supported legislation protecting unborn children, defending parental rights, and protecting vulnerable children and families.

Being pro-life also means supporting mothers and families. I support policies that improve maternal healthcare, promote adoption, assist women facing difficult pregnancies, and strengthen families. I will continue to defend life in Congress with the same conviction I have demonstrated in the Louisiana Legislature.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

I am a strong supporter of Louisiana's oil and natural gas industry, and my legislative record demonstrates that support. Our energy industry provides thousands of good-paying jobs, supports communities across Louisiana, strengthens America's national security, and is essential to keeping energy affordable and reliable.

My concerns with carbon capture and sequestration are therefore not based on opposition to the oil and gas industry. They are rooted in two fundamental conservative principles: free markets and private property rights.

I have philosophical concerns whenever the government uses subsidies, tax policy, or other government intervention to pick winners and losers in the marketplace. New technologies should ultimately be able to demonstrate their economic value rather than depend indefinitely upon taxpayers. At the same time, some companies have made substantial investments in CCS projects in reliance on existing laws, permits, and federal tax policy, and I do not believe the government should arbitrarily change the rules after the fact for projects that have already been approved or are well underway.

Even more importantly, I strongly believe that private property rights are foundational to who we are as Americans. I oppose giving private companies broad eminent-domain authority to take someone's land simply because a project has been deemed economically desirable. Property ownership is one of our most fundamental liberties, and the government should protect that right rather than diminish it.

I have fought for greater local control and stronger protections for landowners in Louisiana, and I will continue defending private property rights in Congress.

Coastal restoration work in LA

Louisiana's coast is an economic, environmental, and national-security asset. I support continued federal participation in responsible coastal restoration, hurricane protection, wetland restoration, and projects that protect communities and critical energy infrastructure.

At the same time, federal dollars must be spent responsibly. Projects should be based on sound science, measurable benefits, and accountability to taxpayers and the communities directly affected.

Data Centers

Data centers and artificial intelligence have the potential to create new economic opportunities for Louisiana, but those opportunities should not come at the expense of existing families and businesses.

I am not opposed to economic development projects when companies pay their fair share of the infrastructure and energy costs they create. Residential and small-business ratepayers should not be forced to subsidize enormous new electricity demands from multibillion-dollar technology companies. We must also consider the impact these facilities can have on water resources, electric-grid reliability, and rural communities.

Louisiana's abundant natural gas, nuclear potential, timber and biomass resources, and other forms of reliable energy give us an opportunity to attract technology investment while protecting existing ratepayers.

Federal Regulation of AI

The federal government has an important role in addressing legitimate national concerns involving artificial intelligence, including national security, cybersecurity, fraud, exploitation of children, intellectual property, and protection of Americans' personal information.

However, I do not support creating an enormous new federal bureaucracy that attempts to regulate every new AI application before it reaches the marketplace. Congress should establish clear rules where national standards are necessary while allowing American entrepreneurs and innovators to compete.

We should be particularly careful that government regulation does not unintentionally strengthen the largest technology companies by creating regulatory barriers that small businesses and startups cannot afford to navigate. America should lead the world in AI innovation, not surrender that advantage to China because Washington overregulated American innovators.

FEMA reform

FEMA needs significant reform. Disaster assistance should be faster, simpler, and more responsive to the people who actually experience hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, wildfires, and other disasters.

Too often, families and local governments are forced to navigate complicated federal rules while waiting months or years for assistance. I support reducing unnecessary bureaucracy, strengthening accountability for federal disaster dollars, combating fraud, and giving state and local officials greater flexibility in disaster response and recovery.

FEMA should exist to help communities recover, not make recovery more difficult.

Immigration enforcement

The federal government's first responsibility on immigration is to secure our border and enforce our laws. I support strong border enforcement, additional personnel and technology where needed, and the removal of dangerous criminal illegal immigrants. A sovereign country has both the right and the responsibility to know who is entering and remaining within its borders.

At the same time, securing the border should be accompanied by reforming and strengthening our legal immigration system. Agriculture, forestry, construction, the building trades, hospitality, and other industries frequently struggle to find enough workers. I support strengthening and improving legal guest-worker programs so employers can obtain the labor they legitimately need to remain competitive and prosperous while protecting American workers and wages.

We should make it easier to come to America legally to work and contribute while making it much more difficult to enter or remain here illegally. A secure border and a functional legal guest-worker system are complementary goals, not competing ones.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

I strongly support expanding offshore oil and natural gas development. Louisiana's energy industry provides good-paying jobs, strengthens our national security, generates revenue for coastal restoration, and provides affordable and reliable energy for American families and businesses.

But producing more energy is only part of the solution. America also needs additional refining capacity, more pipeline and energy infrastructure, faster and more predictable permitting, and meaningful regulatory reform. Major energy and infrastructure projects should not spend years trapped in federal bureaucracy.

The United States should pursue an all-of-the-above energy strategy that includes oil and natural gas, nuclear power, biomass and wood-derived fuels, and other reliable domestic resources. We should produce and refine more of the energy America needs here at home rather than depending on foreign nations that do not share our environmental, labor, or national-security standards.

Affordable American energy is an economic issue, a national-security issue, and an affordability issue for every family.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

Members of Congress should not be permitted to use their positions or access to nonpublic information for personal financial gain. I support prohibiting members of Congress from actively trading individual stocks while serving in office, with reasonable provisions allowing diversified mutual funds, broad-based investment funds, retirement accounts, and similar investments.

Public service should never become an opportunity for elected officials to enrich themselves because they have access to information unavailable to ordinary Americans.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

As a general rule, elected officials should not use nondisclosure agreements to conceal information that the public has a legitimate right to know about government business.

There can be limited circumstances involving economic-development negotiations, litigation, cybersecurity, proprietary business information, or other legally confidential matters where temporary confidentiality is appropriate. Any such agreement should be narrowly written and limited in duration and scope. It should never override public-records laws, conceal wrongdoing, or prevent an elected official from fulfilling his or her responsibilities to the public.

Transparency should be the rule; confidentiality should be the limited exception.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

There are two areas of my legislative record that I am particularly proud of because both required taking on difficult issues and producing meaningful results.

First is HB 648, the Stop Harming Our Kids Act, which I authored in 2023. The legislation protects children from irreversible medical interventions intended to alter a child's sex, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex-reassignment surgeries on minors.

Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the legislation, but we built the support necessary to override his veto. That was a historic and extremely rare exercise of the Legislature's constitutional authority and demonstrated that Louisiana was willing to take a strong stand to protect children. I am extremely proud to have authored that legislation and led the fight for its passage.

I am also proud of the major insurance reforms I have helped lead as Chairman of the House Insurance Committee. When we began this effort, Louisiana's insurance market was in crisis. Insurers were leaving the state, companies had become insolvent, homeowners struggled to find coverage, and premiums were becoming unaffordable.

We pursued comprehensive reforms designed to stabilize the market, attract private capital and insurers back to Louisiana, combat fraud and excessive litigation, strengthen competition, and make our state a more attractive place to write insurance.

We are now seeing tangible evidence that those reforms are working. New insurers and additional private capital have entered Louisiana's market, Citizens policies have declined substantially from their post-hurricane peak, insurers are again competing for business, and major carriers have announced rate decreases or returned money to policyholders. Louisiana did not reach this point overnight, and insurance remains too expensive for many families, but we have moved from a market in crisis towards a more stable and competitive market.

That experience reinforced something I strongly believe about government: principles have to produce results. It isn't enough to talk about problems. Elected officials have an obligation to do the difficult work necessary to solve them.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Making life more affordable and getting federal spending under control. Washington cannot continue borrowing and spending without regard to the burden placed on working families and future generations. We need to eliminate wasteful spending, reduce unnecessary regulation, encourage competition, unleash American energy production, and pursue policies that lower the cost of housing, insurance, healthcare, groceries, utilities, and other everyday necessities Securing the border and restoring respect for the rule of law. The federal government must enforce our immigration laws, secure the southern border, combat drug and human trafficking, and give law enforcement the resources necessary to protect our communities. At the same time, we should strengthen legal guest-worker programs so Louisiana agriculture, forestry, construction, and other industries can obtain the workforce they need to grow. Strengthening rural Louisiana's economy and America's energy independence. That means supporting domestic oil and natural gas production, nuclear power, timber, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries that provide good jobs throughout Louisiana's Fifth Congressional District. It also means protecting private property rights, strengthening rural healthcare and infrastructure, expanding opportunities for our young people, and making sure rural communities have a strong voice in Washington.

Austin Magee (R)

Franklinton

Small business owner of Pittman Industrial, a welding and mechanical company

austinmageeforcongress.com

austinmageeforcongress.com Austin Magee (R) Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

I believe that the unnecessary taking of unborn life is wrong. I do not support any federal funding for abortions, but as someone who opposes abortion, I also support ensuring that contraceptives are widely readily available to prevent unwanted pregnancy in the first place.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

I am completely opposed to carbon capture and sequestration, and also oppose the use of eminent domain for any similar project. Eminent domain should only ever be used for a project that is truly in the public interest, and even then, should only be used when carefully considered and when there is no viable alternative.

Coastal restoration work in LA

I support coastal restoration efforts in Louisiana.

Data Centers

I oppose new data center construction in Louisiana; I believe that, as current construction stands, we have more than enough. Ultimately, the community that these projects are being developed in are the ones who should have the final say.

Federal Regulation of AI

I support federal guardrails and regulation of AI.

FEMA reform

I support structural reform to FEMA that will make the program not only faster but also more efficient.

Immigration enforcement

I support a secure border and strong immigration control, as well as effective and safe deportations.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

I support offshore oil and gas and an energy-independent America.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

YES, I myself have pledged not to trade, hold, or purchase any stock while in office or for two years thereafter.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

Absolutely not. Our public officials have no business keeping secrets from the public concerning economic development, especially.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

I have not held office before.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

The well-being and prosperity of all Americans, fiscal responsibility, and elimination of corruption.



Patricia “Pat” Moore (D)

Monroe

State Representative since 2019

Ouachita Parish Police Jury 2007-2019

Pat Moore for Congress | Louisiana's 5th District

patmooreforcongress.com Rep Pat Moore (D-Monroe) Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

As an elected official, I believe my duty is to protect life, and that includes life in the womb until birth. That has been my position throughout my time in public service. Protecting life also means standing with the mother and the family. When a family decides to keep their baby, they deserve real support: care during the pregnancy, help after the baby comes home, and a community that doesn't leave them on their own. In Congress, I will support programs that give mothers and families that help, because caring for life means caring for the mother and child together.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

Families in this district have worked hard for their land, and many have passed it down for generations. I don't believe a private company should be able to use eminent domain to take a family's land, or the ground beneath it, to store carbon. If a carbon storage project wants to come to a parish, it should earn the landowners' agreement, give local people a real say, prove it won't put our drinking water at risk, and be open with the public about safety and monitoring.

In Congress, I'll support strong federal safety standards, and I'll make sure federal tax dollars for these projects come with protections for landowners. Protecting what families have built is why I'm running.

Coastal restoration work in LA

I represent north Louisiana, but the coast belongs to all of us. When storms and flooding hit the coast, the whole state feels it: in our economy, in our insurance bills, and in the families who live there. I'll fight to keep federal dollars flowing to coastal protection and restoration, and to make sure Louisiana gets its fair share of the offshore energy revenue that pays for it. And the same fight matters up here. North Louisiana families deal with flooding and drainage problems too. In Congress, I'll work to make sure flood protection reaches every parish, from the Gulf to the Arkansas line.

Data Centers

I'm not against data centers. I'm for the people who live around them. These projects can bring jobs and investment to places that have been overlooked for too long, and I don't support a blanket moratorium. But "no moratorium" can't mean "no rules." Every project should come with a deal the public can see: who pays for the power, how much water it uses, how many local people get hired, and what the community gets back. A retiree on a fixed income should never see her light bill go up to pay for a tech company's power lines. Big new customers should pay the full cost of the power built to serve them. In the Legislature, I voted to create a task force to study how our state plans for water and natural resources around data centers. We want the jobs, and we want them done right.

Federal Regulation of AI

Yes, Congress should set clear rules for AI, and they should stay the same no matter who's in the White House. That means testing powerful systems before they're released, reporting when something serious goes wrong, and holding companies responsible when their products hurt people, the same as any small business in Monroe. Families tell me about three things. Protect seniors from AI voice-cloning and deepfake scams aimed at their savings. Stop fake AI images and videos of real people. Protect children online. And we need to make sure our universities and community colleges are training people here for the jobs this technology creates.

FEMA reform

I serve on the Louisiana House Select Committee on Disaster Recovery, and I spent my career at State Farm. I've seen what families face after the worst day of their year. I know what happens when help is slow and the paperwork never ends. FEMA needs reform, not retreat. Families and parishes should get help faster, with one simple application and real people who answer the phone. Small and rural parishes that don't have a grant writer on staff shouldn't fall to the back of the line. And we should spend more up front on drainage and flood protection, so less damage happens in the first place. When disaster hits, help shouldn't depend on which parish you live in.

Immigration enforcement

We need a secure border, and the law should be enforced. That means stopping fentanyl and human trafficking at the border and removing people who commit serious crimes. Enforcement also has to be fair and follow the Constitution, with due process, so that law-abiding people and American citizens aren’t caught up by mistake. Our farmers and employers also need a legal, workable way to hire the workers they depend on. The system is broken, and Congress should fix it in law instead of leaving it to change with every administration. I'll work with anybody, from either party, who's serious about getting that done.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

I support responsible offshore oil and gas production. Thousands of Louisiana families earn their living from it, and it helps pay for coastal protection through the state's share of offshore revenue. "Responsible" means strong safety rules, so we never relive a disaster like 2010. It also means making sure Louisiana workers and communities see the benefit. Good jobs close to home are the reason so many of our young people could stay in Louisiana, and I want to keep it that way.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

Yes. Members of Congress shouldn't own or trade individual stocks while they're in office. They can invest in broad funds, like the retirement plan a teacher or a nurse has, or place their holdings in a blind trust. When you vote on laws that move markets, people need to know you're voting for them, not for your portfolio. I'll support a ban, and I'll follow it myself. Working families play by the rules every day. Congress should too.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

No, not when it keeps them from talking to the people they represent. I have never signed one, and I won't. A company may ask for confidentiality while it's still choosing a site. But once a project needs public land, public power, public water or public incentives, the people's representatives have to be able to talk to the people. The families in Richland Parish, where Meta is building its Hyperion data center, deserve to hear straight from their elected officials about what's going up next door. I've spent nineteen years in office, and I've learned you earn trust by showing up and telling people the truth.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

I've served nineteen consecutive years in elected office: twelve on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and, since 2019, in the Louisiana House. The law I'm proudest of created Louisiana's Community Health Worker Workforce Board. Community health workers are trained people from the neighborhood who help families find care and stay with it: a ride to the appointment, help with the paperwork, someone who checks in. It passed without a single no vote. I'm also proud of my law requiring Medicare supplement insurers to offer coverage to eligible seniors regardless of their health, and of the $850,000 I fought to get into the state budget for first-time homebuyer grants in Monroe. I don't care who gets the credit. I care that it gets done.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Protecting health care. I'll protect Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, make sure nobody loses coverage over paperwork, keep our rural hospitals open, and work to bring down the cost of medicine. Feeding families. I'll fight to protect SNAP and pass a farm bill that works for Louisiana's family farms. No child should go to school hungry, and no farmer should wonder whether a year's work will pay. Creating local opportunities. Good jobs close to home, support for small businesses and the skilled trades, and a real chance to own a home here. Nobody should have to leave the community they love to find opportunity.

The following candidates did not respond to a questionnaire sent by WWNO/WRKF:

Stewart Cathey Jr. (R)

Monroe

State Senator since 2020

Chair of House Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development Committee

stewartcathey.com

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler (R)

Hammond

Retired school bus driver

Dan McKay (D)

Bunkie

Vietnam War Veteran and Attorney

mckayforcongress.com

Antonio Wilson (D)