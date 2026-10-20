Nov. 3 Election Guide: Meet the 4th Congressional District candidates

WWNO/WRKF reached out to all candidates, asking them to answer questions on hot-button issues like coastal restoration, data centers, regulation of AI and more. Only two of them responded. You can read their answers below.

The following candidates responded to a questionnaire sent by WWNO/WRKF:

Conrad Cable (D)

conrad4congress2026.com Conrad Cable (D) 4th Congressional District Candidate

Abortion/Reproductive health

The government has no business policing anyone’s body. Women have the right to make healthcare decisions with their doctor, without politicians in the exam room. I’ll fight to fully fund Planned Parenthood so young people can get honest information and real care, and to provide birth control free of charge to every woman who wants it. I will also work to ensure new and expecting parents have support during pregnancy and after the baby comes. That means paid leave, healthcare, and living wages, not shame.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

Carbon capture is already reshaping Louisiana, and there aren’t enough guardrails. Companies have had the legal authority since 2020 to use eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines, forcing access to private land whether landowners agree or not. That’s too much power for private companies. I believe we need strong regulations in place: real landowner protections, transparency about safety, and a say for the communities that live on top of these projects.

Coastal restoration work in LA

We lose our wetlands every year, and it threatens our homes, our jobs, and our way of life. I’ll work to make sure the state and federal governments are working together on long-term plans, built around Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan, so we stop losing land instead of just reacting to the next storm.

Data Centers

I support a pause on new data centers until we can be sure communities are safe and not being exploited. I’ve signed a pledge never to sign an NDA, and that includes data center deals. When a data center is proposed in someone’s neighborhood, folks deserve all the facts, up front, before decisions get made behind closed doors.

Federal Regulation of AI

I’ll fight in Congress to create a committee dedicated to oversight of artificial intelligence. We need a national standard for what it means when these companies come to town, including protections so that families’ energy and water bills don’t go up to feed their growth. Communities should also have a real process to decide whether they want a data center in their backyard.

FEMA reform

FEMA has to be fully funded, and we have to expect fast response times when disaster hits. You can’t expect that from an agency that’s been gutted. FEMA lost about a third of its staff, and the administration proposed cutting $646 million from its budget. Louisiana knows better than anyone what happens when help doesn’t come. I’ll fight to restore the funding and staffing so families aren’t left waiting.

Immigration enforcement

We have to defund and audit ICE and hold its leaders accountable for the many violations of people’s constitutional rights. We also need to fund our federal immigration courts so the asylum process moves faster. Violent criminals have no place in our country. But someone whose visa expired because our court system is backed up isn’t a criminal.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

Oil and gas is a big part of our state and our economy, and I respect the folks who work in it. But these companies have to pay their fair share and face real oversight and regulation, so a tragedy like Deepwater Horizon never happens again.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

Yes. I don’t own any stock, and I don’t plan to while I’m in Congress. We should go one step further and ban former members from coming back to Washington as lobbyists for the special interests that funded their campaigns.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

No. NDAs strip away the transparency and accountability we should demand of public officials. It’s wrong that elected officials are signing them, and I pledge never to sign one.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

I haven’t held office before. I’m a first-generation farmer who’s tired of watching Washington leave folks like us behind.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Ending the war in Iran Ending President Trump’s illegal tariffs Protecting Medicare and Medicaid so Louisiana’s hospitals stay open

Gordon Heslop (R)

Natchitoches

Was also a 2026 congressional candidate in Missouri

heslopforcongress.com

heslopforcongress.com Gordon Heslop (R) Candidate for 4th Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

The Supreme Court has ruled that abortion is a state decision. I personally oppose abortion with limited exceptions.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

If this procedure is scientifically worthwhile, I support it with strict protections for the environment. Unwilling landowners should not be forced to sell their land.

Coastal restoration work in LA

I support coastal restoration work.

Data Centers

Data centers have been and will be built. A competitive economy will require it. However, they should only be built with community approval and not rely on limited local resources to operate.

Federal Regulation of AI

Federal regulation of AI is needed.

FEMA reform

Especially due to its vital function, FEMA needs to operate very efficiently and quickly respond to any disaster.

Immigration enforcement

I support strict enforcement of our immigration laws. However, it needs to be done in a humane way. For example, if someone has not committed a crime other than entering the country without approval, they should not be deported to a foreign country halfway around the world where they have never been, do not know anyone, do not speak the language, and are basically destitute. That's just not humane.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

With safeguards, I support offshore drilling.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

YES. Upon entering Congress, members should have two alternatives: either sell all of their stock in public companies or put their stock in a blind trust operated by someone they have no relationship with.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

NO. The hiding of bad behavior in the work environment should not be allowed.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

N/A

What will be your top three priorities in office?

The daily concerns of the "ordinary" citizen, such as prices, the abolition of tariffs, and the national debt.

The following candidates did not respond to a questionnaire sent by WWNO/WRKF:

Congressman Mike Johnson (R)

Incumbent candidate; Johnson has represented the 4th Congressional District since 2017 and was elected to serve as U.S. Speaker of the House in 2023.

Bossier City

mikejohnsonforlouisiana.com

“Matt” Gromlich (D)

Mike Nichols (R)