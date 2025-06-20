Louisiana legislative leaders emphasize vigilance after Minnesota assassinations

Leaders in the Louisiana Legislature are advising members to be hyperaware in the wake of what’s been labeled a political assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband last weekend.

Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman, Minnesota House speaker emeritus, and her husband, Doug, were killed at their home overnight Friday. Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times and seriously wounded earlier in the evening. The suspect, Vance Boelter, had written manifestos in which he listed other political figures he had marked for death, according to police.

Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, told our news partners at WVUE-TV Fox 8 he has been in touch with State Police and Capitol security after the attacks in Minnesota.

“All members take threats seriously whether it’s through email, text message, social media – all those threats are taken seriously by members,” Henry said. “The incidents in Minnesota just furthered the need for members to stay vigilant; all elected officials stay vigilant about their surroundings and report all text messages, emails, anything threatening no matter the source.”

Louisiana House Speaker Phillip DeVillier has also reached out to members about safety precautions, said Meg Casper Sunstrom, the legislature’s chief communications officer.

Security measures have been heightened at the State Capitol in recent years. The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol inspired the creation of a new police force for the State Capitol and Pentagon Apartments, where many legislators stay during the lawmaking sessions and some weekends. Lawmakers have hired a police chief for the new department, but its staffing has not been fleshed out yet.

Just ahead of this year’s legislative session, new security screening technology was installed at the entrances to the State Capitol.