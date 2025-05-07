© 2025
Capitol Access Minute: Louisiana bill criminalizing kratom advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 7, 2025 at 2:16 PM CDT
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, kratom capsules are displayed in Albany, N.Y. U.S. health authorities say kratom, a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy, contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis. The Food and Drug Administration analysis, published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, makes it more likely that kratom could be banned by the federal government. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

SB 154, a bill that would criminalize the possession and distribution of kratom, passed the Senate and now heads to a House committee. Kratom is a supplement sold as an energy booster, pain reliever and remedy for opioid withdrawal.

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced HB 271, which would raise the homestead exemption to $12,500. Rep. Matthew Williard (D-New Orleans) says with the high cost of insurance and property tax increases, he wants to help struggling homeowners as much as possible.

SB 196 would criminalize homelessness. The bill was initially scheduled for debate in the full Senate Tuesday, but that was pushed back to Wednesday.

And with a 39-0 vote, the Senate passed SB 14, which would ban foods with certain dyes and preservatives from schools that receive state funding. The bill now heads to a House committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I'm Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.

Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington