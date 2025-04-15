Gov. Landry slams lawyers, insurers as legislative session opens

Louisiana’s regular legislative session kicked off Monday. Gov. Jeff Landry’s opening remarks covered several topics, including education, health, tax reform and economic development; but he placed the most emphasis on the state’s insurance crisis.

“Year after year we are promised by insurance companies that if we pass this, or we pass that they will lower the rate. It never happens,” said Landry.

In 2024, the legislature passed 27 bills aimed at addressing the state’s insurance issues by enhancing the business climate for insurance companies, an approach backed by Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple. Landry said it was the most significant legislative effort by any governor or legislature in the country at that time.

But this session, the governor is using a different approach for insurance reform. Landry said both attorneys and insurance companies are to blame for the crisis, and he supports legislation to hold them more accountable.

“ Let me be clear, both sides are to blame. I am not here to support lawyers or our insurance companies, I'm here to help Louisianans who elected us,” the Republican said.

Landry, who is also an attorney, didn’t hold back his criticism of both professions.

“Now, the only difference I see between these lawyers and these insurance companies is that one wants to skin you from the ankle up and the other from the air down.

And the question is, are we gonna fix it for the citizens of this state? And I can promise you, if you take a balanced approach, it will work,” said Landry.

At least 30 bills related to auto and property insurance have been filed for this session.

The governor also voiced his support for new health initiatives and SNAP reforms he says will lower the diabetes and cardiovascular disease rates in Louisiana.

After the failure of Constitutional Amendment 2, that would have rewritten portions of the state constitution pertaining to finance and revenue, the governor voiced his frustration and cast blame.

“ It represented the most beneficial reform to our constitution since its adoption in 1974,” Landry said. “It sought to permanently lower the income tax rate, protect homestead exemption, pay down a monumental teacher retirement debt, which left wing organizations and even some teachers unions foolishly opposed. Despite the falsehoods espoused by certain drum beaters, it completely safeguarded sacred tax exemptions for our churches, and it would have given our teachers a permanent pay raise.

Landry then pledged to continue to work towards the state’s economic future.

The governor also recognized family members of those killed in the New Year’s Day terrorist attack on Bourbon Street who were in attendance.

More than 800 bills have been filed for the 2025 regular that will commence June 12.