‘They need to wake up’: Mitch Landrieu issues warning to GOP at Baton Rouge ‘Hands Off!’ protest

More than 1,200 protests were held across the country Saturday against President Donald Trump’s administration. The demonstrations called for Trump and advisor Elon Musk to keep their hands off Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other government programs. At the State Capitol, former Louisiana Lt. Gov. and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu spoke before hundreds of demonstrators.

“Everybody needs to speak up and people need to listen. The change is gonna come from the street. That's where it's gonna happen because Donald Trump's not listening to anybody and neither are a lot of people in the state of Louisiana,” said Lanrieu.

In addition the president, Landrieu said state leaders need to pay attention because there’s growing momentum against the super-majority Republicans hold in Congress and the state.

Former Louisiana Lt. Gov. and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks at a "Hands Off" protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off" protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

“Everybody's saying, you know, this is a bunch of crap. This is not what we want. And we are gonna change that and we're gonna continue to talk about it. And if elected officials are not paying attention to the size of these crowds, they need to wake up,” said Landrieu.

Landrieu cited examples of a notable Republican loss in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, and the sounding defeat of four constitutional amendments in Louisiana last month as examples of both Trump and Landry losing popularity.

“ They ought to pay attention to the people because the people ultimately will have a final say. And so I just think the legislature really needs to think hard about how quickly they ram that stuff down and how people felt left out,” said Landrieu.

Protests were also held in New Orleans, Lafayette and Lake Charles.