Bills to give governor more control over appointments, protect IVF narrowly advance

Lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a bill that would give the governor more control over appointments to the Board of Ethics.

The governor is usually required to pick those appointees from a list submitted by Louisiana’s private colleges. This bill would remove that requirement. Lawmakers approved the bill in a narrow 7-6 vote. The proposal heads next to the House floor.

In a Senate committee, lawmakers advanced a bill to protect access to in vitro fertilization. They rejected an amendment that would have removed language from the bill describing an embryo as a biological human being.

The bill advanced with a 3-2 vote and heads next to the Senate floor.