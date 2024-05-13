© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Lawmakers have at least $87 million more to spend this year

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.

Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference, a committee that projects state income, increased the state’s general fund forecast for this year by nearly $197 million.

But lawmakers can only spend about $87 million without raising the spending limit, a constitutionally-imposed cap that dictates how much lawmakers can spend each year.

The money gives lawmakers in the Senate enough funding to backfill cuts to teacher stipends and early childhood education if they want. But it leaves little room for spending after that.

If lawmakers want to spend the full amount this year, they have to agree to bust the state’s spending cap, which requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Lawmakers have less than a month to pass a budget before the regular session ends on June 3.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureState Budgetstate revenue
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan