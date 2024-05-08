© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Gov. Landry signs bills to deregulate insurance market; police buffer bill advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry signs an insurance bill at the Louisiana State Capitol on May 7, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
Gov. Jeff Landry signs an insurance bill at the Louisiana State Capitol on May 7, 2024.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed a package of bills on Tuesday that will deregulate Louisiana’s insurance market.

One of the bills gets rid of the state’s three-year rule, which prevents providers from dropping customers who have had policies with them for at least three years. Louisiana is the only state with such a law.

Another bill would allow insurers to change rates without prior approval from the state’s insurance commissioner.

All of the bills were supported by Louisiana's commissioner, Tim Temple, who says deregulating the market is key to attracting more providers and solving Louisiana’s insurance crisis. Critics say the policies weaken consumer protections and will increase rates.

And lawmakers on a Senate committee advanced a bill that would make it a crime to come within 25-feet of a police officer on duty if told to stay back. It heads next to the Senate floor.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureHomeowner's insuranceInsurance Commissioner
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan