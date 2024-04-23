© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Bill to curb distracted driving, protections for IVF advance

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
/
WRKF
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.

Louisiana may soon join 27 other states that prohibit drivers from holding cell phones or other devices while driving.

State law already bans the use of cell phones while driving in school zones and for drivers under the age of 17. Texting is also already prohibited.

A bill moving through the Legislature would expand the law to prohibit all drivers from holding cell phones, also known as a hands-free law.

Proponents of the bill argue it’s an important safety measure that will reduce car crashes and potentially lower auto insurance rates. Opponents disagree and say the bill reduces freedom.

Lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee passed the bill unanimously.

A bill looking to protect patients and providers using in vitro fertilization also passed a House committee. Both head next to the House floor.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureTransportationReproductive Health
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan