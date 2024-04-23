Bill to curb distracted driving, protections for IVF advance

Louisiana may soon join 27 other states that prohibit drivers from holding cell phones or other devices while driving.

State law already bans the use of cell phones while driving in school zones and for drivers under the age of 17. Texting is also already prohibited.

A bill moving through the Legislature would expand the law to prohibit all drivers from holding cell phones, also known as a hands-free law.

Proponents of the bill argue it’s an important safety measure that will reduce car crashes and potentially lower auto insurance rates. Opponents disagree and say the bill reduces freedom.

Lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee passed the bill unanimously.

A bill looking to protect patients and providers using in vitro fertilization also passed a House committee. Both head next to the House floor.