Bills limiting access to public records advance from Senate committee

Lawmakers on a Senate committee approved a bill that would create broad exemptions to Louisiana's public records law. It would hide from the public “deliberative” records at all levels of government.

Despite massive opposition, the committee voted 6-2 to advance the bill. It heads next to the full Senate. Republican Sen. Heather Cloud, the bill’s author, says she will look to make the bill more narrow before bringing it to the floor.

The committee also advanced a bill to require identification checks to request public records. That bill also heads next to the full Senate.

In the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, lawmakers continued to discuss a possible constitutional convention. Several people testified against a constitution overhaul, citing concerns about the process being rushed.