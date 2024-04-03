© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 4/2 12pm: WRKF's over-the-air broadcast will be operating at low power from 12pm to 1pm today to accommodate tower workers. Some listeners may experience impaired radio reception during this event.
Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Tax rebate to incentivize youth summer employment clears House committee

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge in April 2022.

A bill to give businesses in Louisiana a tax rebate for hiring youth during the summer cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature.

Lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee advanced the bill unanimously. It would apply to businesses who hire youth between the ages of 16 and 24 to both part- and full-time positions.

The bill outlines different rebates based on business size and the type of employment. It also sets a cap of $3 million that the state can give back to businesses each year. Rebates would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, brought the bill. He says he wants to incentivize youth employment and give young people more workforce skills.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry supports the bill.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State Legislature
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan