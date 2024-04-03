Tax rebate to incentivize youth summer employment clears House committee

A bill to give businesses in Louisiana a tax rebate for hiring youth during the summer cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature.

Lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee advanced the bill unanimously. It would apply to businesses who hire youth between the ages of 16 and 24 to both part- and full-time positions.

The bill outlines different rebates based on business size and the type of employment. It also sets a cap of $3 million that the state can give back to businesses each year. Rebates would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, brought the bill. He says he wants to incentivize youth employment and give young people more workforce skills.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry supports the bill.