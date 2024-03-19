Bills targeting COVID-19 vaccine advance from House committee

Lawmakers on a House committee advanced a bill that would hold schools and employers liable for any injuries resulting from getting the COVID-19 vaccine if that school or employer required the vaccine.

The bill was brought by Rep. Michael Echols, a Republican from Monroe. He says he wants businesses and schools to accept some responsibility when requiring the vaccine.

Lawmakers also discussed a bill that would protect people and businesses from any civil penalties when they refuse to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. That bill passed unanimously. Both proposals head next to the full House.

Another bill that deals with COVID-19 vaccination will be considered later in the session. It would ban schools from requiring the vaccine for enrollment or attendance.

That bill passed the Legislature last year but was vetoed by then Gov. John Bel Edwards.