History Lost

A culturally rich city three century old city like New Orleans is teeming with history. When Katrina tracked through the area, and the levees broke, and the flood waters rose it enveloped many historical places and pieces. Our host Terry Baquet brings us stories of lost history some historical some personal from Fats Domino's pianos to a reporter's lost awards for the kind of reporting that forewarned a disaster like Katrina.

What Was Lost, is a podcast from Verite News and WWNO and WRKF.