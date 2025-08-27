Lost Memories

August 2025 marks 20 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, in New Orleans levees failed, and life changed as we knew it. Many folks lost much in Katrina: lives, homes, family members who moved away. But sometimes, it’s the little things we lost that trigger the most vivid memories of that time. Maybe it’s the photograph you took when you graduated high school, or maybe it’s a memento or piece of furniture your grandmother handed down to you. Or a book signed by your favorite author. Or a drawing done by your young child. Twenty years after Katrina, some things will never be replaced.

This is What Was Lost, podcast from Verite News and WWNO and WRKF.

Our first episode focuses on memories, our host Terry Baquet shares the inspiration for this series, his lost koi pond, and we'll hear stories of other lost personal items that held strong memories like diaries, a doll house and something abstract like a feeling of grief.