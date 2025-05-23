Sophia Anderson

Sophia AndersonReynolds Journalism Institute fellow at WWNO/WRKF
Sophia is a senior studying journalism, sociology and criminology at the University of Missouri. She specializes in data and investigative reporting and is most passionate about covering criminal justice and incarceration. She is working as a Reynolds Journalism Institute fellow at WWNO/WRKF this summer, implementing innovative data visualizations.
WWNO is her third NPR station and she hopes to work at the mothership in DC after graduation.