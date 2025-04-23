Orlando Flores Jr. is the digital editor for the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between NPR, WWNO in New Orleans, WRKF in Baton Rouge, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama, and Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson. He is based out of WWNO.

Prior to joining the Gulf States Newsroom, Orlando was a digital content editor with the Times-Picayune | The Advocate in New Orleans where he worked on a number of award-winning projects, including The Advocate’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning series, “Tilting the Scales.” He also spent time working as a digital content producer, multimedia journalist and sports reporter at the Wichita Falls Times Record News — his hometown daily newspaper.

Orlando was born and raised in Burkburnett, Texas, and received his Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Midwestern State University. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, sneaker collecting and spending time with his family.