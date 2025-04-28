Nellie Beckett is the community engagement producer for the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration among public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF) and Mississippi (MPB-Mississippi Public Broadcasting) and NPR.

Nellie comes to public media through a background in public schools and public libraries. She’s passionate about programs, outreach, and partnerships, and sees public media as a vital source of engagement, information access, and community well-being.

She’s a proud Birmingham transplant and Mid-Atlantic native who’s lived in the Midwest, New England, the Rust Belt, and abroad. When not at work, you can find her leading a book club, visiting a new museum, or volunteering for the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham.