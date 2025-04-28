© 2025
Nellie Beckett is the Community Engagement Producer for the Gulf States Newsroom.

Nellie Beckett

Community Engagement Producer, Gulf States Newsroom

Nellie Beckett is the community engagement producer for the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration among public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF) and Mississippi (MPB-Mississippi Public Broadcasting) and NPR.

Nellie comes to public media through a background in public schools and public libraries. She’s passionate about programs, outreach, and partnerships, and sees public media as a vital source of engagement, information access, and community well-being.

She’s a proud Birmingham transplant and Mid-Atlantic native who’s lived in the Midwest, New England, the Rust Belt, and abroad. When not at work, you can find her leading a book club, visiting a new museum, or volunteering for the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham.