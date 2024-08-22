Carlyle Calhoun is the managing producer of Sea Change.

Before joining WWNO, she produced environmental documentary films and audio documentaries. Carlyle began her career as a newspaper photographer at the Jackson Hole News & Guide and the Wilmington Star-News and later as a freelance photographer based in Croatia and Bosnia. Her work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and National Geographic Adventure, and in films screened at festivals across the country.

A North Carolina native, she is happy to call New Orleans home. You can find her searching out the best local seafood, hanging by the bayou or riding her bike around town. You can reach her at carlyle@wwno.org.