Baton Rouge mayor, libraries reach consensus over funding

After getting some pushback, Mayor-President Sid Edwards has scaled back his controversial plan to rededicate funds from the East Baton Rouge library system.

The City of St. George's incorporation and the potential transfer of sales tax revenue from Baton Rouge has led to a $52 million budget shortfall for the city-parish. To address the shortfall, Edwards initially wanted to reallocate a portion of the library’s funds–they have $92 million in a savings account– to things like police pay raises and road improvements. He warned that without changes, 600 jobs could be cut.

Edwards had referred to the library’s savings as a "surplus," suggesting it collects more taxes than it needs. His plan was met with pushback from library leaders who said the funds were necessary for maintaining services.

On Tuesday, Edwards announced he and library leaders had reached a consensus.

According to Edwards, the library system will retain its 8.3-millage rate, securing an annual budget of $48.14 million. City-parish debt will be paid down using a one-time rededication of $52.4 million from the existing library fund balance, freeing up $9.4 million in recurring revenue each year. The library also gets to keep a year’s worth of operating revenue in its fund balance.

Edwards also wants to shift funds from Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control (MARC) and the Council on Aging, which would boost the city's general fund by $36.89 million each year.

“This plan is about making sustainable investments for the future,” Edwards said. “Thrive! Baton Rouge will lead us toward long-term fiscal health while protecting essential services.”