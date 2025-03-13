© 2025
Landry’s DOGE-inspired order ends automatic state lease extensions

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Piper Hutchinson (Louisiana Illuminator)
Published March 13, 2025 at 10:32 AM CDT
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Louisiana House of Representatives on the opening day of a legislative special session, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK
/
The Advocate
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Louisiana House of Representatives on the opening day of a legislative special session, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has issued an executive order prohibiting the automatic extension of state leased buildings.

The order is a product of Landry’s Fiscal Responsibility Review Program, sometimes referred to as La. DOGE, in reference to President Donald Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which Elon Musk heads.

“Fiscal responsibility is a top priority for our administration,” Landry said in a news release. “Today’s executive order is part of a broader effort to modernize state government operations, eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively.”

Before extending any lease, or entering a new lease, the executive order requires a state agency to submit a statement to the administration justifying the lease, verify the budget to support the lease and report the terms of the lease, including its estimated length.

Present law requires each state agency to submit an annual report to the Division of Administration identifying all office space in state owned or leased buildings. Landry’s executive order requires the Division of Administration to release this information to La. DOGE if requested.

The state leases more than 6 million square feet of office space throughout the state, according to the Office of State Buildings.
