Presidents Day protest: Rally at Louisiana State Capitol targets Trump, Musk, DOGE

More than 150 people gathered at the state capitol in Baton Rouge Monday to protest President Donald Trump’s actions since he took office four weeks ago.

The protest was the second organized by the grassroots movement 50-50-1. That stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one day. The first one was held across the country on Feb. 5.

With President’s Day being a federal holiday, more people were able to attend this demonstration.

Among their concerns are the role tech magnet Elon Musk is playing in the administration and the massive layoffs of federal employees. Protestor Conner Welch is concerned that Musk and his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) employees aren’t being held accountable.

“I believe that Elon Musk has bought the presidency and we're watching Donald Trump be Elon Musk's puppet,” Welch said. “And he is in complete and total control, not only of the presidency, but of the checks and balances of our government, not only the checks and balances, but the checkbook, and it's very frightening.”

Welch says he will continue to protest Trump’s executive orders, which have caused chaos and confusion within the federal government.

“ And I welcome anyone to the pro democracy movement. This is a movement that is not specific to political parties or political ideologies. This is a movement to actually try and save those political ideological differences,” said Welch.

Many of Trump’s executive orders are facing legal challenges, but that hasn’t stopped him from moving ahead with the rest of his agenda.