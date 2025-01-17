Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Celebrate with these events in Baton Rouge

Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day recognizing the life and legacy of the world-renowned civil rights leader. Baton Rouge is hosting a number of events in honor of the occasion, including celebrations and volunteer opportunities.

MLK Fest Baton Rouge

Dates: Now through Monday, Jan. 20

Multiple locations

The event aims to revitalize the community with the help of volunteers who will participate in activities like gardening, tech skill-building, and neighborhood clean-ups. There will be guest speakers and giveaways to support ongoing resource-sharing and beautification efforts.

72nd Courtside Glowup Project

Dates: Now through Monday, Jan. 20

Location: 2401 72nd Avenue

Volunteers and donors are needed to help revitalize the basketball court in the Banks neighborhood. Tasks may include cleaning, painting, planting or assembling.

Phase one of the project coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Phase two will take place from April 3 to April 5, and the grand opening will be on April 6.

MLK Legacy Day (LSU)

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to noon

Location: Volunteers will check in at the LSU Student Union’s Magnolia Room

LSU students, staff and members of the community are invited to volunteer with various organizations in Baton Rouge. Volunteer spots are limited to 150 people. Free T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Red Shoes MLK Day of Service

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Red Shoes, 2303 Government Street

Volunteers will come together for a day of outreach and connection. People are encouraged to bring new or gently used clothing, toys, home goods, and more to donate to “Trunks of Treasure,” and make sandwiches for the Community Fridge.

NAACP’s MLK Celebration

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Location: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

The Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP will host its annual MLK Celebration at the church. The church’s pastor, Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, will be the keynote speaker.

‘I Have a Dream Day’

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive

The children’s museum, which is normally closed on Mondays, will host its annual “I Have a Dream Day”, celebrating Dr. King’s legacy with activities focused on service, dreams, and character. Free entry for members and regular admission for non-members. No registration required.

MLK Unity Celebration (LSU)

Date: Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Huey P. Long Field House

The event brings together LSU, Southern University, and Baton Rouge Community College to honor Dr. King’s legacy and encourages them to address issues and foster solidarity among people in the community. There will be a keynote address recognizing the contributions of student leaders.