Which Baton Rouge grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Which ones are closed?

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:20 AM CST
javiglec / glec studio
/
Canva

Forget an item on your Thanksgiving shopping list? No problem.

Although many stores will be closed for the holiday to let staff enjoy time with family, there are still a few spots open for those last-minute items you might need.

Here’s a list to help you figure out what’s open and closed, so you can make last-minute shopping a breeze.

Open on Thanksgiving

  • Albertson’s:  6 a.m. until at least 3 p.m.
  • The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m
  • Rouses: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Closed on Thanksgiving

  • Costco
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Walmart
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
