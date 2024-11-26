Which Baton Rouge grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Which ones are closed?

Forget an item on your Thanksgiving shopping list? No problem.

Although many stores will be closed for the holiday to let staff enjoy time with family, there are still a few spots open for those last-minute items you might need.

Here’s a list to help you figure out what’s open and closed, so you can make last-minute shopping a breeze.

Open on Thanksgiving

Albertson’s: 6 a.m. until at least 3 p.m.

The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m

Rouses: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Closed on Thanksgiving