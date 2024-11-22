Dining out on Thanksgiving: These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open 

Not cut out for carving the turkey this Thanksgiving? If cooking isn’t an option for you this year, don’t worry—we have you covered. Plenty of restaurants in Baton Rouge are accepting dinner reservations on Thursday, Nov. 25, to help you enjoy Thanksgiving with none of the work.

We’ve compiled a list of places offering meals and specials on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations can book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about Thanksgiving dine-in options in your area.

Asian Seafood House

Location: 11294 Florida Boulevard

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant will have its regular menu on Thanksgiving Day.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

Location: 10423 Jefferson Highway

Hours of operation: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $34. It includes smoked turkey or glazed ham, dressing, cornbread and cranberry sauce.

Crowne Plaza

Location: 4728 Constitution Avenue

Hours of operation: Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The annual Thanksgiving Buffet costs $75 for adults, $45 for kids ages 6 to 12, and $30 for kids under 6. It features gumbos and salads, a carving station with roast turkey and honey baked ham, small bites and accompaniments like oyster dressing and roasted asparagus with prosciutto.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Location: 7321 Corporate Boulevard

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Their three-course meal will feature their traditional style Herb-Roasted Turkey, Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye. It includes a starter, housemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans with apricots and onions, cinnamon orange cranberry sauce and dessert. The meal costs $62 for adults, and $31 for kids. Their regular dinner menu will also be available.

The Gregory at The Watermark

Location: 150 3rd Street

Hours of operation: Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The buffet is $68+ for adults and $28+ for children ages 4 to 12. It features a carving station with roasted turkey breast, honey baked ham and dill & citrus roasted salmon, crawfish cornbread dressing and more.

Jubans Restaurant and Bar

Location: 3739 Perkins Road

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Reservations only)

Thanksgiving meals/specials: They will have a Thanksgiving-style buffet with an assortment of meats, fruit and bakery items, according to the restaurant’s manager.

The Little Village - Airline

Location: 14241 Airline Highway

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: They will have a special Thanksgiving menu along with their regular menu. Details are being finalized and will be released on their social media pages soon.

Passé at the Origin Hotel

Location: 101 St. Ferdinand Street

Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant is serving its regular menu with breakfast items on Thanksgiving Day.

Piccadilly

Locations: 6406 Florida Boulevard, 5474 Essen Lane, 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 5179 Plank Road

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: They’ll be serving their regular menu along with turkey and dressing.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Location: 5252 Corporate Boulevard

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: Their Thanksgiving menu features roasted turkey that comes with a soup or salad, sweet onion apple sausage stuffing, gravy and cranberry relish, two sides and a dessert for $51 per guest. Guests can also order off their regular menu.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

Location: 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant will be open during its regular hours on Thursday, and guests can enjoy a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The feast includes all the fixings—Green Bean Casserole, Smothered Collard Greens, Bourbon Pecan Pie, and more.

Texas de Brazil

Location: 10155 Perkins Road, Suite 100

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving meals/specials: The restaurant’s regular dinner menu will be available.