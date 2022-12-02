State Treasurer John Schroder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t

The field for Louisiana governor in next year’s election gained a little clarity Thursday when one of the potential candidates laid out the scenario for his decision. State Treasurer John Schroder said he will enter the race if U.S. Sen. John Kennedy doesn’t.

In a message posted on social media, Schroder called Kennedy “a longtime friend” who endorsed him when he ran for treasurer.

“In turn, it would be my honor to endorse him if he chooses to run for governor,” Schroder said.

If he doesn’t run for governor, Schroder said he would seek re-election as treasurer. He has held that office since 2017 when he won an election to complete the remainder of the term Kennedy, who won his U.S. Senate seat the year before.

Kennedy said in November he was “giving serious consideration” to entering the governor’s race. He handily won re-election to the U.S. Senate in last month’s primary. Boarding a flight Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C., Kennedy told the Illuminator he had not yet made up his mind about running for governor. He has not provided a timeline for when he will make a decision.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has said he wants to talk with Kennedy before making his decision about the governor’s race. He is expected to conduct a poll this month to determine his chances and make an announcement in January.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is the only candidate to declare his intentions to enter the field for governor. His announcement in October was followed by an endorsement from the Louisiana Republican Party – a process Kennedy and Schroder have criticized because they said it lacked transparency.

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Senior reporter Julie O’Donoghue contributed to this report.

