Judge denies AG Landry’s request to let abortion ban to go into effect pending appeal

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator.

A Baton Rouge judge has denied Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request to have the state’s abortion ban go into effect pending his appeal of last week’s loss in court, meaning that abortion will stay legal in Louisiana – for now.

Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the state’s near-total abortion ban. Attorneys for plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Landry and the Louisiana Department of Health argue that the laws are unconstitutionally vague.

Landry maintains that the laws are clear. He decided to appeal the decision to the state First Circuit Court of Appeals, additionally requesting that Johnson allow the ban to go into effect pending the appeal.

Johnson’s decision to deny Landry’s request means that abortion will remain legal in Louisiana at least until the First Circuit rules on the ban.