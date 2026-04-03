Capitol Access Minute: AI in campaign ads bill and eliminating inspection stickers

HB 459 to require a notification when artificial intelligence is used in campaign ads advanced from the House Governmental Affairs committee on Wednesday. It would require any media that was created by AI to have a graphic indicating how it was developed.

The House Transportation Committee approved legislation HB 1085 to end the requirement for motorists to get an inspection sticker. Instead of an inspection sticker, owners of personal vehicles would have a QR code sticker on their windshield that would provide law enforcement with the vehicle’s identification number. Instead of $10, the cost would be $6 annually.

Baton Rouge residents would still be required to get emissions stickers because of a federal air quality order. The measure, which has the support of Governor Landry, heads to the House floor for more discussion.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.