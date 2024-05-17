WRKF's Taylor Caffery receives music industry award

May 16, 2024

Longtime public radio host Taylor Caffery honored for contributions to folk music

BATON ROUGE, La. – WRKF Public Radio's Taylor Caffery received an award from the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance (SERFA) for outstanding contributions to folk music and culture last week. Caffery hosts a long-running folk music show, Hootenanny Power, on WRKF.

SERFA presented Caffery the Kari Estrin Founding President's Award at its annual music industry conference. The program noted, “Taylor has devoted his life to promoting folk artists and their music, attending the original SERFA organizing meeting in Atlanta and the earliest SERFA conferences in the Ozarks.”

"This award underscores WRKF’s role as a vital source of cultural programming in Baton Rouge and South Louisiana," said WRKF General Manager Paul Maassen. "We are grateful for Taylor’s 44 years serving our audience and proud of his work sharing regional music.”

Caffery, a New Orleans native, hosted his first radio show when based overseas in the Navy in 1971, airing a series of bluegrass programs. Upon returning home to attend college, he served on the committee to form the college radio station KSCL in Shreveport. There, he created an eclectic folk-centered show. He and his wife, Mary Ann, moved to Baton Rouge in 1980, and one year later, he began broadcasting his folk program, now called Hootenanny Power, on WRKF. Caffery received the WRKF Founders Award in 2022.

Hootenanny Power is part of WRKF's five-hour block of roots music programming, a mix of blues, folk, Americana, and Louisiana music. The music begins every Saturday night on WRKF at 7 p.m., starting with folklorist Nick Spitzer's two-hour American Routes from New Orleans, followed by Caffery's Hootenanny Power at 9 p.m. The Midnight Special from Chicago at 10 p.m. wraps up WRKF’s Saturday night.

