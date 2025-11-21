Thanksgiving celebrations on WRKF

As you sit down to your Thanksgiving meal or travel to of from your holiday destination this year, we hope you'll enjoy this break from the typical as we explore conversations about food, introspection, traditions, and perspectives on Thanksgiving that you might not have yet considered.

Thanksgiving Day

No Small Endeavor: Practices of Hope

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 27 at 10am

When the headlines numb and the culture wars grind us down, what if hope isn’t a mood at all—but a practice you can do with your body, your friends, and your city? In this holiday special, we hear four conversations to find practices of hope with Tara Brach, Tom Paxton, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, and Sharon McMahon.

Turkey Confidential from The Splendid Table

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 27 at 11am

Join us for our must-listen annual Thanksgiving Day broadcast! Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year’s guests include: Samin Nosrat, author of the blockbuster Salt, Fat Acid, Heat and her latest, Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love; Yossy Arefi, best-selling author of Snacking Bakes; Vivian Howard, chef and host of PBS's brand-new series Kitchen Curious, premiering October 6; and Evan Kleiman, host of KCRW’s Good Food and beloved voice of public radio.

Milk Street Radio: Pie Q&A and José Andrés's Turkey Paella

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 27 at 1pm

How do you carve a turkey without the skin sliding off? What kind of pie should you make if you’re sick of apple? And what’s the world’s easiest pie crust? This week, in this annual special Thanksgiving conversation, chefs Jet Tila and Dominique Ansel join Chris Kimball to answer your Thanksgiving cooking questions.

No Place Like Oz

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 27 at 2pm

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz captivated young readers when it was published in 1900, becoming an instant best-seller. Thirty-nine more official Oz books followed, as well as derivative works; Broadway musicals, films, comic books, cartoons, sitcom parodies, prestige TV, and novels that take Oz in new directions. IDEAS travels the proverbial yellow brick road to uncover how this seemingly simple story of friendship, self reliance and longing for home continues to speak to us, 125 years after it was published. A special from the CBC radio program Ideas.

Marketplace: Feeding the Family

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 27 at 7pm

For many people gathering around the table this holiday season, things feel… a little different. Maybe it’s the cost of ingredients that’s on your mind. Or you’ve been furloughed from your job. Whatever it is, these things have a way of showing up at our tables. This hour, we’ll have tips for making festive meals on a shoestring; we’ll talk about how to avoid the pressure of putting on a good show; and we’ll look at the little-known economic history of one of America’s favorite desserts. In this special from Marketplace, we will explore the complicated forces impacting the food on our tables this holiday season. From farmers in Texas grappling with a sudden loss in federal funding, to the ways Tik Tok is reshaping our meals, to the ways climate change is impacting our favorite desserts.

Black Friday

Marketplace: Feeding the Family

Friday, November 28 at 12 noon

This holiday special from the familiar voices of Marketplace apply their economic acumen to the things that contribute to your holiday table.

The Necessity of Joy and Delight

Friday, November 28 at 7pm

It might seem odd – or even clueless – to be writing seriously, and joyfully, about joy and delight during this run of one annus horribilis after another. But the award-winning American poet, Ross Gay, the author of Inciting Joy and the bestselling Book of Delights, argues that joy and delight are not just entwined with death, sorrow, and grief, they’re essential to a meaningful life, especially in the face of so much pain and suffering. A special from the CBC radio program Ideas.

Sunday, November 30th

No Place Like Oz

Sunday, November 30 at 8pm

We explore the relationship The Wonderful Wizard of Oz shares with the Thanksgiving holiday even now, 125 years after it was first published, as moviegoers find themselves captivated by the newest Wicked musical fantasy. A special from the CBC radio program Ideas.