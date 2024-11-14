Post-election programming

As we digest the results of the 2024 elections, we offer special programming that addresses democracy and other forms of government, division and working through differences, the role of the press, and the anticipated impacts of the second Trump presidency.

Seeking Common Ground

Sunday, December 15 at 8pm

Hosted by NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott, the special compiles stories from an NPR Network reporting project that revolves around how communities are trying to work through their differences during these divided times. Following a tumultuous election season, Seeking Common Ground explores how some Americans are trying to bridge their divides as we head into the holidays.

Living on Earth: Trump Reelection & Climate

Sunday, December 8 at 8pm

The re-election of Donald Trump casts US climate action into doubt, as President-elect Trump has vowed he will again pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, cancel President Biden’s climate policies, and unleash American fossil fuels. Also, eels play an important ecological role in many rivers and streams, but they’re so eel-usive that even eel scientists have been challenged to observe them mating in the wild.

In The Room: Putin's Propaganda Machine

Sunday, November 24 at 8pm

When Ukrainian soldiers liberated the town of Bucha, Ukraine in March, 2022, news reports showed scenes of bodies lying in the streets. Human Rights Watch documented cases of summary executions. But on Russian state television, the news was presented as “fake,” a staged event. Objective reporting about the war in Ukraine is now against the law in Russia and journalists can’t even use the word “war” in their stories. But it wasn’t always like this. Two veteran Russian journalists, who’ve experienced the changes firsthand, explain what’s happened and how “fake news” has helped solidify authoritarian rule in Russia.

Guests:

Galina Timchenko, CEO and publisher of the independent news organization Meduza

Alexey Kovalev, Russian investigative reporter

Echoes of a Coup

Sunday, November 17 at 8pm

The story of the only successful coup d'etat in U.S. history -- the 1898 massacre and coup in Wilmington, North Carolina. In November, 1898, an armed white supremacist mob – supported by most white elites in North Carolina – murdered untold Black Wilmington residents and drove the city’s elected Fusionist government from power, installing Democrats in their place. (Fusionists were a biracial coalition of mostly-Black Republicans and mostly-white members of the Populist Party.) The coup in North Carolina's then-largest city violently snuffed out some of the last flickers of multiracial democracy in post-Civil War America.