A new year on WRKF

Reflect on the year that has passed and welcome everything that is new in the company of your public radio station, with radio listening that will help commemorate the old and welcome the new, as 2023 gives way to 2024.

All in a Year: 3 Guests, 3 Goals, 365 Days

Sunday, December 31 at 5pm

Monday, January 1 at 7pm

We meet people who've spent a year reading over 365 books, becoming fluent in English by watching television, and getting over a hundred rejections.

Get Your Money Life in Order

Sunday, December 31 at 6pm

Now that the holiday spending has drawn to a close, this special helps listeners get their financial life together in time for the new year. We'll unpack some practical tips with a personal finance expert and then share a captivating personal money story. Also, we'll interview a financial therapist to get some useful tips for understanding our relationships with money and how to navigate the uncomfortable feelings that come along with it. This hour will make you laugh, gasp, and think about money in a whole new way, but in a chatty, fun, and guilt-free atmosphere.

Call to Mind: Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery

Sunday, December 31 at 7pm

As we begin a new year, when many of us make our best-intentioned resolutions for ourselves going forward, we talk about substance abuse and recovery from addiction. Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period. What causes a person to develop an addiction? Why are substance use disorders so complicated to treat? What new treatments are giving people hope that recovery is possible? This program shares the experiences of people who are managing substance use disorders, and leading experts working to transform the substance use disorder treatment field while decriminalizing the conversation about addiction disorders.

Living On Earth: Bunnies, Bears and Snails… Stories for the Solstice

Sunday, December 31 at 9pm

A winter storytelling special. Winter is a time for gathering together and celebrating the rich human tradition of storytelling. Sharing Native stories handed down for thousands of years, as well as much younger stories that appeal to young and old alike, brings us together at the Northern Hemisphere’s darkest time of the year. And this tradition can bring us closer to the creatures with whom we share our Earth, too.

2023 Remembered from The Current

Sunday, December 31 at 10pm

Join in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2023 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history. From musicians and producers to industry icons, the playlist will feature legends like Tina Turner, David Crosby (CSNY, Byrds), Sinéad O'Connor, Tony Bennett, Jane Birkin, Astrud Gilberto, Burt Bacharach, Jeff Beck (The Yard Birds), Harry Belafonte, Andy Rourke (The Smiths), Gordon Lightfoot, and many more.

The Year in Climate: 2023

Monday, January 1 at noon

A review of major climate stories of the year, both lows and highs. It’s been a year of weather extremes… again. But there’s also been cause for renewed hope about our climate future. On the heels of this year’s international climate conference held in the oil-rich Middle East, This special episode features conversations with luminaries Rev. Lennox Yearwood and Rebecca Solnit, White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, climate activist Nalleli Cobo and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.