The New Yorker Radio Hour and Sports in America to join WRKF weekends

The New Yorker magazine and former Morning Edition host David Greene bring new conversations to your Sunday evenings, as New Yorker Radio Hour and Sports in America join WRKF's weekend lineup ever Sunday beginning November 23rd.

The New Yorker Radio Hour — Sundays at 5pm

This is the program you will look forward to curling up with every weekend. David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine’s award-winning writers in a weekly hour of radio that will both delight and inform. The New Yorker Radio Hour will feature a mix of profiles, storytelling, and insightful conversations about the issues that matter, plus an occasional blast of comic genius from the magazine’s legendary Shouts and Murmurs page. The New Yorker has set a standard in literary journalism for generations, and The New Yorker Radio Hour gives it a voice on public radio for the first time.

Sports in America — Sundays at 6pm

David Greene explores stories that shape athletes and fans alike. Each week on Sports in America we will hear in-depth conversations with people across the world of sports— from the star who hits the game winner to the millions of us whose lives are touched by the game.

Take a look at WRKF's full program schedule here.