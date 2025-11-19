© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

The New Yorker Radio Hour and Sports in America to join WRKF weekends

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM CST

The New Yorker magazine and former Morning Edition host David Greene bring new conversations to your Sunday evenings, as New Yorker Radio Hour and Sports in America join WRKF's weekend lineup ever Sunday beginning November 23rd.

The New Yorker Radio Hour — Sundays at 5pm
This is the program you will look forward to curling up with every weekend. David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine’s award-winning writers in a weekly hour of radio that will both delight and inform. The New Yorker Radio Hour will feature a mix of profiles, storytelling, and insightful conversations about the issues that matter, plus an occasional blast of comic genius from the magazine’s legendary Shouts and Murmurs page. The New Yorker has set a standard in literary journalism for generations, and The New Yorker Radio Hour gives it a voice on public radio for the first time.

Sports in America — Sundays at 6pm
David Greene explores stories that shape athletes and fans alike. Each week on Sports in America we will hear in-depth conversations with people across the world of sports— from the star who hits the game winner to the millions of us whose lives are touched by the game.

Take a look at WRKF's full program schedule here.
Tags
Inside WRKF
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos