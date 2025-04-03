Money on the radio

In honor of National Financial Literacy Month, WRKF brings you special programming about money from a variety of angles. We hear about federal funding for the CPB; financial educators discuss teaching kids about money; and Marketplace helps us navigate a time of unprecedented economic disruption.

Civics 101: The CPB and the Politics of Public Media

Sunday, April 6 at 8pm

Every year, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting gives taxpayer dollars to public media organizations around the country. So what is public media? And why do public media stations get federal grants in the first place? On Civics 101, New Hampshire Public Radio’s show about the basics of how our democracy works, we talk about the politics, and policy, of public media. And because we're talking about a part of the government that directly impacts us, we talk about how funding impacts our work.

Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About Money

Sunday, April 13 at 8pm

If you’re an adult, chances are you didn’t learn much about how to handle your personal finances in school. But today, schools across the country are increasingly folding financial literacy into the curriculum, covering topics like budgeting, managing debt and even gambling. Thirty-five states require students to take a class to graduate. In this hour-long special from Marketplace, we visit schools and explore how effective these classes are at helping students deal with debt, avoid scams and increase credit scores.

Marketplace: Selling America

Sunday, April 20 at 5pm

A timely special focused on helping us understand the scale, speed, and scope of an unprecedented economic disruption. The reaction has been swift---from consumers to business to stock markets to bond markets. What is next will influence how we finance the US government and finance our lives. Things are happening fast—and with contradictory news within minutes---that Marketplace has it handle, with context to a moment that is reshaping the economic order and America’s role in the global economy. Kai will devote an hour focusing on news you can use, including the big picture context, listener questions from across the country, and on the ground stories from consumers and businesses.