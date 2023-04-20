Special programming celebrating Earth Day

WRKF celebrates Earth Day with this collection of special Sunday night programming examining the climate crisis, rising sea levels, and climate action.

How We Survive: The Rising Sea

Sunday, April 23 at 5pm

The climate crisis is here. Time is slipping away to stop the worst effects of global warming, and the world is looking for solutions. Amy Scott follows the money to the end of the world. In this case, South Florida. Miami is one of the most vulnerable coastal cities in the world because of climate change. Billions of dollars are pouring into the region to help it adapt to hotter temperatures, fierce storms and rising waters. But will it be enough?

We dig into the messiness of solutions. We look at how the insurance industry is determining where people live, and how broken that industry is in Florida. We explore “managed retreat,” the process of relocating entire communities from unlivable places. And we answer: How do you live in a place that wasn’t meant for massive development? And should we continue to try?

Higher Ground: Student Scientists on the Global Crisis

Sunday, April 23 at 6pm

Climate change is the greatest persistent threat to the way of life in coastal cities. This program puts the microphone in the hands of a classroom of student scientists as they come to grips with the global crisis in Connecticut’s largest city. The students think they know something about global warming, but, together from the classroom to the outdoors, we will brainstorm changes to improve their community. From fellow public radio station WSHU.

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer for Salmon

Sunday, April 23 at 7pm

This program tells the story of the Winnemem Wintu people and their clash with Shasta Dam— the country’s 8th tallest dam and one of California’s most important infrastructure sites. From fellow public radio station KALW, environmental issues, indigenous rights, spirituality, climate change, and human impact on our surroundings are all woven into this documentary narrative.