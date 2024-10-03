America: Are We Ready? An election call-in conversation

Join WRKF and listeners nationwide for a weekly national live listener call-ins leading up to the 2024 election, Wednesdays at 7pm, focusing on issues including healthcare, housing, the care economy, and the media.

America Are We Ready: Healthcare, Housing, and the Care Economy

Wednesdays, October 9, 16, and 23 at 7pm

Three weeks of live, national election call-ins with Marketplace senior Washington correspondent Kimberly Adams. Together with guests and calls they’ll open a national conversation, across divides, about what the outcomes of the November election, both in the White House and in Congress, mean for healthcare costs, housing costs and the Care Economy.

How we spend our money and whether we think the outcome of the election can mean a better outcome for us could be a driving force for getting voters to the polls. So let’s make some space to hear the stories that shape our points of view, ask questions, and learn what the candidates’ probable policies could mean for things like medicine bills, the rent, and childcare.

America Are We Ready: On The Media Edition

Wednesday, October 30 at 7pm

In the homestretch before voting ends, Brian Lehrer hosts an On the Media takeover with OTM's Brooke Gladstone and Micah Loewinger. A look at how the media’s doing and what we need to know about polling, misinformation, and how our opinions are being shaped.

America Are We Ready: The Night After Election

Wednesday, November 6 at 7pm

The voting concludes on November 5th but we don’t expect to know the outcome of Election 2024 that night. Professor and political analyst Christina Greer joins for a night AFTER Election Night special. We’ll hear where the vote count stands and what’s at stake at that point.