Nick Spitzer of American Routes will join WRKF staff for an interview with blues musician Lil Ray Neal at the West Baton Rouge Museum Juke Joint on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bring your own chairs and drinks. The interview wraps up the museum’s day-long Musicians Fête in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation and WRKF. Learn more here.