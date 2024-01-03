© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Money Moves Baton Rouge 2024

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:34 PM CST

WRKF presents a free financial literacy conference aiming to help residents from all backgrounds and income levels gain the financial skills needed to meet their present, future, and emergency needs. The conference focuses on improving families' lives through better financial planning. WRKF is committed to delivering reliable information from knowledgeable financial professionals and providing impartial education that doesn't promote any company, product, or service.

The In-person Conference will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Main Library at Goodwood. It will contain two subject tracks of two sessions each, for a total of four sessions.

9:00 – 9:45 Registration, complimentary coffee and pastries
10:00 – 10:50 Session 1
11:00 – 11:50 Session 2
Tags
WRKF EventsInside WRKF