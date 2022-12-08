© 2022
Holiday Food Drive

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST
Celebrate the true meaning of the holidays with WRKF and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donate food to help a hungry family. Simply drop off your donation at WRKF's studios or at a collection barrel at one of these WRKF underwriters.

Drop-off locations

  • WRKF, 3050 Valley Creek Drive, Baton Rouge
  • Mid City Daiquiris, 5170 Government Street, Baton Rouge
  • Cavalier House Books, 114 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs
  • West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen

Most needed items

  • Canned meats
  • Peanut butter
  • Canned soups
  • Canned beans
  • Flour
  • Dried beans
  • Rice
  • Pasta
  • Corn meal
  • Breakfast cereal and bars
  • Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food
