Holiday Food Drive

Celebrate the true meaning of the holidays with WRKF and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donate food to help a hungry family. Simply drop off your donation at WRKF's studios or at a collection barrel at one of these WRKF underwriters.

Drop-off locations



WRKF, 3050 Valley Creek Drive, Baton Rouge

Mid City Daiquiris, 5170 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Cavalier House Books, 114 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs

West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen

Most needed items

