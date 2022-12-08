Holiday Food Drive
Celebrate the true meaning of the holidays with WRKF and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donate food to help a hungry family. Simply drop off your donation at WRKF's studios or at a collection barrel at one of these WRKF underwriters.
Drop-off locations
- WRKF, 3050 Valley Creek Drive, Baton Rouge
- Mid City Daiquiris, 5170 Government Street, Baton Rouge
- Cavalier House Books, 114 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs
- West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen
Most needed items
- Canned meats
- Peanut butter
- Canned soups
- Canned beans
- Flour
- Dried beans
- Rice
- Pasta
- Corn meal
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food